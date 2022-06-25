Person found dead in truck on I10 near Highway 62 in Orange

Detectives are asking anyone who was in the area between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. to check security cameras or their vehicle's dash camera for footage.

ORANGE, Texas — Detectives with the Orange Police Department are asking for the public's help after a person was found dead in a truck on a highway in Orange.

Orange Police responded to Interstate 10 just east of Highway 62 after receiving a call about a male suffering from a gunshot wound. The call came in around 10:30 a.m.

Police found the victim inside of a dark gray Dodge truck that was parked on the outside eastbound shoulder. Judge Stagner pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The victim's name and age has not been released.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From an Orange Police Department:

