x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Port Arthur Police searching for missing 18-year-old

German Salgado was last seen Thursday night sleeping at his home located in the 3900 block of 6th Street in Port Arthur.
Credit: Family of German Salgado

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The family of a missing 18-year-old is reaching out to the Southeast Texas community in hopes of finding their loved one.

German Salgado was last seen Thursday night sleeping at his home located in the 3900 block of 6th Street in Port Arthur, the family told 12News.

Salgado's family said he wasn't in his room the next morning, but he left his cell phone at home.

Port Arthur Police told 12News that a missing person report for Salgado was filed on June 24, 2022.

Salgado is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, around 135 pounds, with black hair and dark brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Salgado is encouraged to contact the Port Arthur Police Department at (409) 983-8600.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device 

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Credit: Family of German Salgado

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News Morning Rush Newsletter

Also on 12NewsNow.com…

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

'We feel like our hands are tied' | Texas doctors react to the reversal of Roe v. Wade