Port Arthur Police searching for missing 18-year-old

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The family of a missing 18-year-old is reaching out to the Southeast Texas community in hopes of finding their loved one.

German Salgado was last seen Thursday night sleeping at his home located in the 3900 block of 6th Street in Port Arthur, the family told 12News.

Salgado's family said he wasn't in his room the next morning, but he left his cell phone at home.

Port Arthur Police told 12News that a missing person report for Salgado was filed on June 24, 2022.

Salgado is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, around 135 pounds, with black hair and dark brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Salgado is encouraged to contact the Port Arthur Police Department at (409) 983-8600.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.