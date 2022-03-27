Suspect faces multiple charges after fire leads to discovery of drugs, firearm near Beaumont United High School

Initially, Beaumont fire crews responded to a structure fire at the same residence.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A man faces multiple charges after drugs and a firearm were found in a residence near an area high school.

It happened on Saturday, March 26 at 7:30 a.m. Beaumont Police responded to a call regarding illegal narcotics at an address located in the 3000 block of Waverly Street.

The residence is very close to Beaumont United High School. Initially, Beaumont fire crews responded to a structure fire at the same residence, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.

While crews were fighting the fire, they found what they believed to have been a large amount of illegal narcotics. Fire crews called Beaumont Police.

Beaumont officers and detectives responded and obtained a search warrant. Inside the residence they found crack and powder cocaine, marijuana, synthetic marijuana and a firearm with ammunition, according to the release.

Glenn Lewis, 42, was inside the residence. Lewis was arrested and faces multiple charges including, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and felony possession of a firearm.

The charges may be elevated, according to the release.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a full Beaumont Police Department release:

This was a great example of teamwork working along side the Fire Department in removing dangerous narcotics off the street.

