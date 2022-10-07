'This is a little bit different' | Defense attorney explains the possible punishment for a driver accused of hitting, killing deputy

Deputy James Lee was hit and killed by a speeding driver while he was mowing his lawn Saturday night.

FANNETT, Texas — Monday was a somber day in the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office as many returned to work mourning a loss they never expected.

Jefferson County Deputy James Lee was hit and killed by a speeding driver while he was mowing his lawn Saturday night. He was 71 when he died and had no upcoming plans of retiring.

Those who worked with Deputy Lee said he had a major impact on his community and coworkers. His abrupt death has left the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office forever changed.

“Jim was a part of our family, you know,” Sheriff Stephens said. “Many of us have worked many years of our career with him knowing when we got to work, he was going to be here. So to go off for a regular weekend, and have to come back on a Monday because some avoidable, senseless accident occurred.”

The tragedy also rocked his family at home. Lee leaves behind his wife and son, James. His son was set to start working at the sheriff's office in corrections on Friday, July 15, 2022.

“Jim's family is now without Jim based on some really avoidable circumstance,” Sheriff Stephens said. “That's not fair and that saddens me. This was supposed to be a happy time for Jim’s family with his son starting a new career, and now his dad can't share that with him.”

Michael Miller is the man accused of Lee's death. Investigators believe Miller was driving while intoxicated at the time of the deadly crash.

Miller is charged with intoxication manslaughter and unlawful carry of a weapon. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on bonds totaling more than $250,000.

The possible punishment Miller faces could vary, according to the Defense Attorney Ryan Gertz.

“This is a little bit different in the nature of it simply because he was not an officer on duty, and that makes a huge difference in the sense of punishment,” Gertz said. “That provides some challenges as for a jury knowing the most you could convict someone for that is 20 years.”

Clint McNear works with the Texas Municipal Police Association. According to the TMPA website, they are the, "voice of Texas law enforcement," and represent those who serve.

McNear said accidents like Saturdays are not uncommon. This is not the first time McNear has seen it, and he believes it won't be the last.

“In 2021, in the United States, there was 79 line of duty deaths, not included COVID deaths, and among those, 14 of those were struck by vehicles that were documented,” McNear said.

Even with how sad the department is about the abrupt loss of Deputy Lee, they know he impacted so many people.

“His history with the department and him dealing with some of the most dangerous criminals here, he was still the sweetest person ever, very old school, yes ma'am, no sir.”

Funeral arrangements for Deputy Lee are pending.

