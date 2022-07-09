Beaumont man indicted for intoxication manslaughter after Jefferson County deputy was hit, killed while mowing lawn

The deadly wreck happened near Fannett on Burrell-Wingate Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 38-year-old Beaumont man could soon face trial after a Jefferson County deputy was hit and killed while mowing his lawn in July.

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Michael David Miller on an intoxication manslaughter charge Wednesday. Miller is charged in connection with the death of James Lee, 71, of Hamshire.

Lee was hit and killed while mowing his lawn on July 9, 2022.

Miller is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on bonds totaling more than $250,000.

(Editor's note: The above video is from a July 10 newscast about the initial wreck.)

The deadly wreck happened near Fannett on Burrell-Wingate Road, according to a probable cause affidavit. When deputies arrived at the scene, they saw a gray Toyota 4Runner in a ditch on the south side of road and a lawn mower near the Toyota.

“At about 8:20, we got a call in reference to one of our deputies being hit by a vehicle who left the road,” Sheriff Zena Stephens previously told 12News. “My deputy was in his front yard cutting his grass.”

Evidence and witness statements led deputies to believe the driver of the Toyota was speeding while going around a curve and lost control. The Toyota veered off the road into a ditch, hitting and killing Lee who was on the lawn mower.

Miller is who deputies believe was driving the Toyota.

Lee was pronounced dead at the scene. Emergency crews were tending to Miller when deputies arrived.

Deputies observed Miller while he was being treated and said his eyes, “appeared blood-shot and glassy,” and his speech, “sounded slurred,” according to the affidavit.

Deputies later learned Miller told medical professionals at the scene that he drank a 30 pack of beer and smoked marijuana that day before he began driving, according to the affidavit.

Deputies searched the Toyota and found a handgun. They later learned Miller had been previously convicted of a second-degree felony of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2015.

Due to the previous conviction, Miller was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Miller was taken to Christus St. Elizabeth to be treated for his injuries, where he was later arrested. Officials took a blood sample from Miler that was sent to the Houston DPS crime lab for analysis.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.