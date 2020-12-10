Man dies, another injured after drive-by shooting in Beaumont's South End

A red four-door sedan turned east onto Nolan Street and someone shot two people walking on the side of the road from the car, then fled the scene, detectives said.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A man died and another person was injured after a drive-by shooting in Beaumont's South End Sunday night.

The shooting happened at 11:49 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11 in the 1000 block of Nolan Street, Beaumont Police Sgt. James Guedry said in a news release.

A red four-door sedan turned east onto Nolan Street and a suspect shot two people walking on the side of the road from the car and fled the scene, Beaumont Police detectives said.

Officers arriving at the scene found two people with gunshot wounds, Guedry said. Beaumont EMS also responded.

Christopher Sellers, 24, of Beaumont, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other person was taken to St. Elizabeth's hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Detectives are still investigating and seeking surveillance footage, Guedry said.

Beaumont Police ask anyone with information about this car or the suspect involved to call (409) 832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS (8477).