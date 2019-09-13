JASPER, Texas — The man charged with fatally stabbing his longtime girlfriend outside a Jasper motel Wednesday evening is being held on a one-million dollar bond.

Royce Edward Larkin, 53, is charged with murder, Jasper Police said in a news release. He was arraigned by Judge Robert Jackson Sept. 12, who ordered the a $1 million bond.

Judy Arnold, 61, suffered multiple stab wounds that punctured her lungs, leading to her death, according to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner's Office.

Arnold was a beloved teacher's aide at Few Primary, the school's principal said.

Jasper Police said they received a 911 call saying officers were needed at the Rodeway Inn motel on September 11, but the caller would not give their identity or explain why officers were needed.

Officers found Larkin covered in blood, standing in the breezeway on the west side of the model, Jasper Police said. He surrendered to police voluntarily and told police the blood was not his.

