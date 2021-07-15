Jasper County high-speed chase turns deadly after suspect crashes into another driver

The driver who was not involved in the police chase was confirmed dead at the scene.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Thursday afternoon high-speed chase that started in Jasper County came to a deadly end in Orange County after deputies say a driver, who wasn't involved in the chase, was confirmed dead at the scene, according to Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney.

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating the crash along FM 1131 in Orange County north of Vidor where one person is confirmed dead.

Jasper County officials were in pursuit of the runaway suspect around 4:30 p.m. Thursday before the suspect crashed into another driver in Orange County, Mooney said. Two vehicles were involved. The driver who was not involved in the police chase was confirmed dead at the scene.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office, Jasper County Sheriff's Office and the Vidor Police Department were among the many agencies that responded to the scene of the crash.

Details are limited as DPS is currently surveying the damage Thursday night.

At this time, FM 1131 in Orange County is closed from Barnhill Road to FM 105, according to Mooney.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.