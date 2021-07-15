Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias cancels remaining shows after contracting COVID-19

Iglesias made the announcement Thursday which is his birthday.

SAN ANTONIO — Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias announced Thursday that he will be cancelling the remainder of his shows at the Tobin Center due to contracting COVID-19.

In a video on his Twitter page, Iglesias said that he got tested by two different tests and they both came back positive. Iglesias said he started showing symptoms like body aches and chills.

Announcement I didn’t want to make on my bday… #FluffyGotCovid ☹️ pic.twitter.com/Y41jpYuZAt — G a b r i e l - I g l e s i a s (@fluffyguy) July 15, 2021

"Other than that, I feel pretty good," Iglesias said in the video. "My health is pretty good. I've been vaccinated and I credit that to getting me through as quickly as it did."

Iglesias finished off the video by saying he will go back to work as soon as he has three negative tests and urged everyone to try and stay safe.