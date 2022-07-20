Lumberton native wins Pure International Pageants Ms. USA title

Hidalgo aims to create her own #BeTheImpact project, where she helps women to realize their strengths and use them to better themselves, their goals and future.

LUMBERTON, Texas — A Lumberton native was crowned Ms. USA for Pure International Pageants, an organization that strives to promote the value of a high self-esteem and confidence in women of all ages.

Tricia Hidalgo, 39, competed in modeling, formal wear, and had a personal interview at the national pageant to win her title. Hidalgo also won awards for her artwork, painting, and photogenic entries during Pure International’s Superstar Talent Competition, according to a news release.

Hidalgo has been married to her husband Tyson for nine years and has three children, Piper, Clapton and Graham.

She graduated from Lamar University with a Masters in Business in 2013 and currently works for Hargrove Engineers and Constructors.

She volunteers as a career mentor with Dress for Success Houston to help women identify their strengths.

Hidalgo aims to create her very own #BeTheImpact project, where she helps women to realize their strengths and use them to the betterment of themselves, their goals, and their future, according to the release.

In July 2023, Hidalgo will travel to Orlando, Florida to compete as Ms. USA in the international competition. She is eager to represent the USA and make an impact in her community in the coming year.

PURE is a Christian organization founded on Biblical principles that focuses on helping contestants to love themselves and discover their self-worth while building their faith in Christ, enhancing and restoring the family unit, and expanding opportunities to improve communities around the world through their #BeTheImpact initiative, according to their website.