Houston woman indicted for aggravated assault in shooting of family members in Port Arthur

Pauletta Powell, 29, would later admit that she acted in self-defense because she felt her relatives were trying to kill her and her mom.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Houston woman was indicted for aggravated assault on Wednesday in connection to a shooting of her family members.

The shooting occurred on September 16, 2023 in Port Arthur at a family birthday party on Woodland Drive.

A disagreement led to a shooting that resulted in three victims ending up in the hospital, Port Arthur Police Chief Timothy Duriso previously told 12News.

Pauletta Powell, 29, of Houston, was taken into custody and brought to Jefferson County Jail.

Powell would later admit that she acted in self-defense because she felt her relatives were trying to kill her and her mom, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Chief Duriso previously told 12News that all of the victims were in stable condition and are expected to survive.

One of the victims would later state that they wished to file charges for the shooting, according to the affidavit.

