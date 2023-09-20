Beaumont doctor pleads guilty to sexually assaulting patient in 2018, victim wanted trial

The victim wanted Holmes to stand trial on the sexual assault charge, which is a second-degree felony.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont doctor has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a patient in 2018 against the wishes of the victim who wanted him to stand trial.

Dr. Michael Wesley Holmes, 72, of Beaumont, entered a guilty plea Wednesday in 252nd District Court before Judge Raquel West.

It was noted during court that the victim wanted Holmes to stand trial on the sexual assault charge, which is a second-degree felony.

Once a pre-sentencing report has been done Judge West will decide if she will accept his plea, which is part of a deal that will keep him from serving prison time. Had he gone to trial, Holmes faced up to 20 years behind bars.

As part of the plea deal, if Judge West approves it, he will receive five years deferred adjudication probation, a $2,500 fine and he will have to register as a sex offender.

It's possible that Holmes will have to spend some time in jail as part of his probation and he could be required to pay some restitution.

In March 2021 Holmes was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury and then the Texas Medical Board temporarily suspended his medical license.

The Texas Medical Association tells 12News that it is "reasonable and prudent for physicians to include a chaperone in the room for an intimate examination and, in some cases, it is recommended by health care risk managers."

The association also notes that it is appropriate for a patient to request a chaperone be present during such an exam.

Dr. Holmes is accused of locking the door to an exam room and telling a patient to raise her shirt while on the exam table.

The victim said for about eight minutes, Holmes touched her private areas without consent. She said the doctor also put his mouth on her body.

According to prosecutors, the patient said she tried to leave the exam table after she told Holmes she was uncomfortable. The doctor pushed her back down and continued to assault her, according to the affidavit.

The victim went back to Medical Plus to get paperwork on the next day, October 17, 2018, where she was advised by the staff to see Holmes in person.

When she saw the doctor in the exam room, Holmes allegedly sexually assaulted the woman again.