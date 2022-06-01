High-speed chase ends after shootout between suspect, Chambers County Sheriff's deputies

All deputies and Troopers are “safe and unharmed” after the pursuit, according to the sheriff’s office.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — One person is behind bars after a Thursday afternoon high-speed chase led to a shootout between Chambers County deputies and a suspect.

The chase ended at the Chambers-Jefferson County line due to multiple gunshots exchanged between the suspect and sheriff’s deputies, according to a news release from the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office and Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were involved in the chase.

All deputies and Troopers are “safe and unharmed” after the pursuit, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect has been transported to Riceland Hospital in Winnie and is expected to be OK.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

