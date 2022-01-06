Jefferson County cancels jury duty due to COVID-19 surge

The adjustment comes in wake of the 397 new cases and one death reported Thursday in the eight-county Southeast Texas region.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The COVID-19 surge in Southeast Texas is affecting everyday activities, and now it’s temporarily changing the way the Jefferson County judicial system conducts jury duty.

Jefferson County District Clerk's office confirmed with 12News that Jefferson County has canceled all jury duty due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Grand Jury will continue to meet, but regular jury duty is suspended.

The adjustment comes in wake of the 397 new cases and one death reported Thursday in the eight-county Southeast Texas region.

