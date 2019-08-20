BEAUMONT, Texas — An 18-year-old former Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School student was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly making terroristic threats at the school.

Christian Joseph Guillory is accused of making comments 'that were both threatening and alarming' according to a Beaumont Police Department news release.

From a Beaumont Police Department news release:

Tuesday, August 20, 2019, Christian Joseph Guillory, an 18 year old Beaumont man, was arrested for Terroristic Threats made at Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School- 5950 Kelly Drive.

Wednesday, August 14, 2019, Christian Guillory, a Former Kelly High School student and another former student, went to the school to eat lunch with some current students. While they were at the school, and as they were leaving, Guillory made comments that were both threatening and alarming.

Guillory made comments to different people at different times stating he had an assault type rifle and he was going to come back and shoot up the school. He twice said he was not leaving until the shooting started.

Beaumont Police were notified and worked with Monsignor Kelly High School Officials and the District Attorney’s office to gather information and file charges against Guillory.

With the alarming number of school shootings that have occurred, we have to take all threats serious. It is never funny to threaten school violence.

Guillory is currently in Jefferson County Jail for Terrorist Threat with a $25,000 bond.