BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police arrested an 18-year-old former Kelly High student on Tuesday after they say he made 'threatening and alarming' comments during a visit to the school last week.

Christian Joseph Guillory is a former student of Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School.

Police said Guillory claimed he an assault type rifle and was going to come back and shoot up the school.

RELATED: Former Kelly High student arrested, accused of making terroristic threats

In an email to parents, Kelly Principal Roger Bemis said "I believe the comment was simply an impulsive, attention getting attempt by the one individual. However, in today's world we must take every precaution for the safety of our students and staff."

It comes at a time after the El Paso and Dayton mass shootings, when the country is on edge.

The FBI has even warned about the rise of domestic terror threats.

Officers arrested a 15-year-old boy in Florida for allegedly threatening to shoot up his school.

In Indianapolis, a 38-year-old truck driver, Thomas Matthew McVicker was arrested before he planned on attacking a church in Memphis.

RELATED: FBI: Truck driver who threatened mass shooting at Memphis church arrested

In Seattle, 35-year-old Eric Lin was arrested for allegedly writing on Facebook that he would "kill all Hispanics in Miami and other places."

Here at home, threats, like the one at Kelly, seem just as real.

Officers left with little choice but to take things seriously.