16-year-old, four others arrested after robbery at Texas Walmart left teenager injured

The name is of the 16-year-old suspect is not being released due to his age.

SEGUIN, Texas — Five suspects, including a 16-year-old and four Southeast Texas teenagers, are in custody after a robbery at a Walmart in Seguin left a teenager injured.

Kendrick Hardwell Jr, 17, of Port Arthur; Jy'Quez Turner, 17, of Port Arthur; Chase Shearin, 18, of Port Neches; and Caden Shearin, 19, of Port Neches are in custody and charged with aggravated robbery.

A fifth suspect is also in custody and being held at the Jefferson County Juvenile Detention Center. His name is not being released due to his age and it is not clear what charges he may face.

The robbery happened on Monday, September 5, 2022. Seguin Police responded to the Walmart located at 550 S State Highway 123, after receiving a call about a robbery.

When officers got to the scene, they were told five people approached a Dodge Charger and took a 16-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl out the car. The suspects assaulted the boy and later left in the Dodge, according to a Seguin Police Department release.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries.

An investigation suggested the stolen car was in the Port Arthur area. The Seguin Police Department Criminal Investigations Division contacted the Port Arthur Police Department and were able to find the car.

A judge issued an arrest warrant for Hardwell, Turner, and Chase and Caden Shearin on September 7, 2022. All four are charged with aggravated robbery, which is a felony, and are being held in the Jefferson County Jail on $75,000 bonds.

Port Arthur Police arrested Hardwell the same day. Port Neches Police arrested Chase Shearin and Caden Shearin on September 8, 2022. Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office arrested Turner on September 9, 2022.

Chase and Caden Shearin graduated from Port Neches-Groves High School. Turner is a former Port Neches-Groves Independent School District student.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Seguin Police Department release:

Seguin Police Department is pleased to report that the 5th suspect (Male, 16) is detained at Jefferson County Juvenile Detention Center.

Due to being a juvenile, we will not be releasing his name/picture.

Seguin PD is pleased to report all 4 adult suspects are in custody.

At approximately 8:46pm on Monday, September 5, 2022, Seguin Police Officers responded to a robbery that occurred in the Walmart parking lot (550 S State Hwy 123 Bypass).

Upon arrival, officers were advised that five individuals approached the victim’s Dodge Charger, removed the driver (male, 16) and passenger (female, 15) from the vehicle, and began assaulting the driver. The five suspects then left in the victim’s vehicle.

Seguin EMS transported the driver to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Further investigation placed the Dodge Charger in the area of Port Arthur. Seguin Police Department Criminal Investigations Division contacted Port Arthur Police Department which led to the recovery of the victim’s vehicle, and the 5 suspects being identified as follows:

Kendrick Hardwell Jr (17, Port Arthur)

Jy'Quez Turner (17, Port Arthur)

Chase Shearin (18, Port Neches)

Caden Shearin (19, Port Neches)

Male (16, Grove)

An arrest warrant was obtained for Hardwell, Turner, Shearin, and Shearin for Aggravated Robbery On September 7, 2022, which was issued by Judge William D Old III.

On the evening of September 7, 2022 Port Arthur Police Department apprehended Kendrick Hardwell Jr in Port Arthur, TX for an active arrest warrant out of Seguin for Aggravated Robbery. Hardwell was transported to Jefferson County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

On the evening of September 8, 2022 Port Neches Police Department apprehended Chase Shearin and Caden Shearin for an active arrest warrant out of Seguin for Aggravated Robbery. Both males were transported to Jefferson County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

On the evening of September 9, 2022 Jefferson County SO apprehended Jy'Quez Turner for an active arrest warrant out of Seguin for Aggravated Robbery. Turner was transported to Jefferson County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

