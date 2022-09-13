Fight leads to active shooter scare at Heights High School in north Houston, HPD says

No injuries were reported after the threat.

HOUSTON — A fight at Heights High School Tuesday led to a scare at the north Houston campus, Houston Police Department said.

School leaders said there was no report of a shooter that came from the school.

Police were called just after 1 p.m. to the school at 413 E.13th St. Officers on campus searched the building as HPS arrived to evacuate students, police said.

HPD is responding to unconfirmed reports of a shooting at a Heights high school at 413 E 13th Street. We will bring you the latest on @KHOU pic.twitter.com/XN6G4yuNhX — Anayeli Ruiz KHOU (@AnayeliNews) September 13, 2022

No students or staff were injured, police said.

Students were dismissed early and taken home on buses.

Law enforcement and school officials said when they find out who made the report, that person will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Twitter user @ggqt3 shared video inside a classroom that appeared to show officers entering a classroom and asking students to put their hands in the air.

"This is the new reality for our kids who are just trying to learn and live another day! There was an incident at Heights High School in Houston Texas and SWAT is going classroom to classroom," the tweet said.

Houston Independent School District released the following statement:

"The security of our students and staff is our top priority. Today, a threat was made against Heights High School. As a precautionary measure, Heights High School, Hogg and Hamilton Middle Schools immediately went into lockdown. The Houston Police Department and HISD Police continue to investigate the threat, though no evidence was found to substantiate the threat. Students at Heights High School will be dismissed early and school buses are en route to transport students who normally ride buses."

Commuters are being asked to avoid the area.

