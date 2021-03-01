'I’m hurt. I’m scared, and I’m angry' | Father of teen shot at Port Neches NYE party calls for accountability

“She’s hurting; she cries because she has five holes in her and a broken arm. She has at least two months of recovery ahead of her if nothing goes wrong.”

PORT NECHES, Texas — The father of a 19-year-old who was shot at a Port Neches New Year’s Eve party is holding everyone involved accountable as he waits for his daughter to be released from the hospital.

Charles Moak said his mind has been reeling as his daughter recovers in a hospital bed alone due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“When you have to sit there and watch your baby laying there crying because of the pain, and there’s literally nothing you can do to stop, it...is one of the most defeating things I’ve ever been through in my life,” Moak said.

His daughter was one of two people shot at what police are calling a large New Year’s Eve house party.

Investigators said the shooting happened after a group of people arrived at the party and started a fight. One of the suspects started shooting into a crowd while leaving the scene, according to the Port Neches Police Department.

“I want them caught. I want the homeowner prosecuted. I want the people that provide the alcohol prosecuted. I want everybody involved in this to be held accountable,”

Moak said health officials are working to release the teen Saturday night with a sling cast. She’ll have to follow up with her specialist next week and continue monitoring the broken bones to make sure they’re healing properly.

“She’s hurting; she cries because she has five holes in her and a broken arm," Moak said. "She has at least two months of recovery ahead of her if nothing goes wrong.”

The 19-year-old was scheduled to be back in college at Texas State University by the third week in January. However, her injuries may affect her commute, according to the father.

“I’m hurt. I’m scared, and I’m angry,” Moak told 12News.

The father said he's currently out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The teen’s mounting medical bills pushed the family to set up a GoFundMe account.

"I am grateful for the outpouring of love and support from our community. I’m very humbled by the experience. It’s giving us a very much needed glimmer of hope," Moak said.

Anyone willing to donate to the family can do so here.

