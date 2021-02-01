Southeast Texas barber announces run for Beaumont ISD school board in upcoming election

BEAUMONT, Texas — Stacey Lewis Jr. announced Friday that he intends to run for Beaumont Independent School District’s Trustee District 2 position in the May 2021 election.
The longtime Beaumont resident is a barber in the city, a U.S. Army veteran and a Beaumont ISD graduate.
Lewis said his platform includes the following:
- District innovation
- Advancements in arts and technology
- Job placement and referrals
“BISD can be the most innovative district in all of Texas. We are blessed to have such a rich, talented and diversified group of students. I strongly believe that we must meet our students where they are then explore and embrace their interests! I am excited to serve and see our future excel,” Lewis said in a news release.
