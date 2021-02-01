x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Southeast Texas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Southeast Texas, Texas | 12NEWSNOW.com

Local News

Southeast Texas barber announces run for Beaumont ISD school board in upcoming election

The U.S. Army veteran and Beaumont ISD graduate made the announcement Friday.
Credit: Stacey Lewis Jr.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Stacey Lewis Jr. announced Friday that he intends to run for Beaumont Independent School District’s Trustee District 2 position in the May 2021 election.

The longtime Beaumont resident is a barber in the city, a U.S. Army veteran and a Beaumont ISD graduate.

Lewis said his platform includes the following:

  • District innovation
  • Advancements in arts and technology
  • Job placement and referrals

“BISD can be the most innovative district in all of Texas. We are blessed to have such a rich, talented and diversified group of students. I strongly believe that we must meet our students where they are then explore and embrace their interests! I am excited to serve and see our future excel,” Lewis said in a news release.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device 

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News Morning Rush Newsletter

Related Articles

Also on 12Newsnow.com...

Related Articles