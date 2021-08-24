Beaumont Police sergeant facing domestic violence charges in Hardin County

Barry Craig Scarborough, 56 of Lumberton, turned himself into the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday, August 24.

HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — A patrol sergeant with the Beaumont Police Department is facing domestic violence charges stemming from an investigation with the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

Scarborough has been indicted by a Hardin County grand jury for the felony offense of injury to a child under 14. He also faces a Class A misdemeanor charge of assault family violence.

The juvenile victim said Scarborough pushed their head down into a bed, according to a grand jury indictment.

Investigators said the acts of violence were allegedly committed in April 2020 in Hardin County.

Scarborough was a patrol sergeant with Beaumont Police at the time of the alleged incidents, however, investigators said he was not on duty at the time.

Scarborough was arraigned by Hardin County Justice of the Peace Melissa Minton Tuesday and was released from jail on the same day after posting bail totaling $20,000.

Sgt Cody Guedry with Beaumont Police told 12News Tuesday that Scarborough is applying for retirement at the end of August. He has served as a patrol sergeant for 24 years, Guedry said.



Scarborough is currently on administrative leave as the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Hardin County full news release...

