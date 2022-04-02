Lumberton woman arrested for, accused of fraud after more than $19K stolen from victim's account

Deputies believe that the suspect used the victim's money to put a large down payment on a vehicle.

EVADALE, Texas — A Lumberton woman was arrested for and accused of fraud after thousands of dollars were stolen from a victim's credit union account.

Jasper County Sheriff’s deputies received a report on Thursday, March 10, concerning a possible fraud incident involving a victim's Eastex Credit Union account.

After an investigation, a credit union employee was accused of creating a fraudulent debit card on the account in their name, according to a Jasper County Sheriff's Office release. The employee was later identified as 24-year-old Madisyn Gore.

Using funds from the victim's account, Gore made multiple purchases and put a large down payment on a vehicle. More than $19,000 was taken from the victim’s account, according to the release.

Gore was arrested on March 31 and charged with credit card or debit card abuse, which is a felony. She has since been released from the Jasper County Jail on a $7,500 bond.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

From a full Jasper County Sheriff's Office release:

On Thursday, March 10, 2022, a report was made with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office of a possible fraud involving a bank account at Eastex Credit Union in Evadale, Texas. Captain Jason McClelland found during the investigation, that an employee of the credit union had fraudulently created a debit card on the account in their own name, conducting multiple transactions, and making a large down payment on a vehicle using funds from the victim’s account. More than $19,000.00 was taken from the victim’s Eastex account. On March 31, 2022, Madisyn Gore 24yo, W/F of Lumberton, TX was arrested and charged with Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse, a State Jail Felony. Gore has since been released from the Jasper County Jail on a $7500 bond.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.