Vehicle of missing Louisiana woman found in Missouri, 'person of interest' arrested in state 1 week prior

LOUISIANA, USA — The search for a 33-year-old Louisiana woman, who went missing after reportedly driving a Lyft to Texas, continues after officials found her vehicle in another state three weeks later.

Ella Goodie was last seen on March 9 driving her 2012 Audi Q5 with Texas license plate NRN6551 on Interstate 10 toward Texas. Traffic cameras saw her vehicle coming back into Louisiana 12 hours later.

The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations announced on Friday, April 1, that the St. Joseph Police Department in Missouri found Goodie’s vehicle.

Additional details surrounding the discovery of the vehicle are unknown at this time.

On March 16, the Scott Police Department in Louisiana named Brandon Jermaine Francisco as a person of interest in connection with Goodie’s disappearance. Police believed Francisco was the last person to be in contact with Goodie, according to a Scott Police Department release.

He had an active warrant out for his arrest for failing to appear in court in Rapides Parish on the date Goodie was last seen.

Francisco was arrested on March 25 in Missouri for unlawful possession of a firearm, according to jail records from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department in Louisiana.

Family members said when they last spoke to Goodie, she said she was headed to Texas to drop someone off through Lyft.

Social media posts claimed Goodie was dropping off a Lyft customer in Port Arthur before she was last heard from. 12News was not able to confirm this report.

Scott Police Department Chief Chad Leger said that police knew "she went to Texas, but we cannot confirm the exact location."

Investigators from Louisiana State Police, Scott Police Department, and St. Joseph Police Department said they are continuing to search for the missing woman.

Goodie is described as 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighing 168 pounds. She was last seen wearing a denim jacket with blue pants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Louisiana State Police at (318) 484-2194 or Scott Police Department at (337) 233-3715.