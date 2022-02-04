Police investigating after body found in canal in Port Arthur on Saturday

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are investigating after a body was found in a canal on Saturday.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso told a 12News crew at the scene that the Port Arthur Police Department and Fire Department responded to a call after 3 p.m. about a body being found.

Chief Duriso confirmed that upon arrival, police found the body of a "male victim" in a canal near Memorial Boulevard. Chief Duriso said the victim is Hispanic and believed to be from the Houston area.

Chief Duriso said the investigation is still in its early stages.

