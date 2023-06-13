'We want the community to benefit' : Department of Energy visits Port Arthur to discuss clean energy programs, investments

Port Arthur will have to apply to secure some of the $100 billion funding available to help cities around the country transition to a clean energy future.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Community activists in Port Arthur spent the day meeting with Department of Energy representatives to discuss the challenges created by pollution in the area.

The community hopes more help will be available for families as America turns to more greener energy.

"Many people are being made sick and are having health issues and that's been very problematic for quite a number of people here. we're trying to do a number of things to get them some relief," said Port Arthur Community Action Network (PACAN) President and Environmental Activist John Beard.

After touring neighborhoods Tuesday morning, the group gathered for a roundtable at Lamar State College Port Arthur.

The “Energy Justice To The People Roadshow” is part of a nationwide campaign underway by the Department of Energy (DOE).

This tour allows citizens to learn how new climate and clean energy programs and investments like Inflation Reduction Act, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Justice40 Initiative are helping working people and communities, according to the DOE website.

Within the Jusitce40 Initiative, investments include climate change, clean energy and energy efficiency, clean transit, affordable and sustainable housing.

It also includes training and workforce development, remediation and reduction of legacy pollution and the development of critical clean water and wastewater infrastructure.

At the roundtable, Port Arthur native Gregory Richard said the City of Port Arthur is not being properly invested in to.

"Everyone in the state is using Port Arthur as their own personal ATM machine. They take money out, but never put anything in and the citizens are just left holding the bag," Richard said.

Richard also elaborated on struggled of pollution and unemployment.

"I graduated from college and was unable to get a job here. I had to go all the way to Palm Beach, Florida. Then, the pollution every time, it's an eruption out there. I go out and film it, you can see all the black soot. You can smell it," Richard said.

Department of Energy's Secretarial Advisor on Equity, Shalanda Baker, has strong ties to Port Arthur.

"I came here as a kid. My father's family grew up here," Baker said.

Baker says, it's time to evolve.

"Here at the Department of Energy, we have $100 billion to transition to a clean energy future," Baker said.

Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm was also at the tour and roundtable in Port Arthur Tuesday.

Granholm says the DOE has more than 100 programs that use wind, solar and carbon capture technology.

"We're here on the Gulf Coast, there's a lot of desire to see offshore wind turbines. We've obviously got a lot of solar capacity. We want the community to benefit from that," Granholm said.

For Beard, he feels like all his years of advocating for his community has finally paid off.

"I was able to meet the secretary and I encouraged her to come to Port Arthur and see for yourself. I think it's going to be very productive for Port Arthur and all of Southeast Texas," Beard said.

Baker says the city of Port Arthur will have to apply to get some of that $100 billion in funding.

For local seniors, single people making $21,870 before taxes and families that make $45,000 before taxes can qualify to get their home weatherized.

Eligible people can contact the Texas weatherization assistance program at 512-475-3800 or email them at info@tdhca.state.tx.us.