Beaumont man arrested for 'invasive visual recording' of women in public while on probation for same crime

Larry Mayfield Jr., 37, was already on probation for taking photos under a woman's skirt at a store in 2020 when he was arrested last week for the same crime.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police arrested a suspect on charges of invasive visual recording while being on probation for the same charge.

Beaumont Police Officer Haley Morrow tells 12News the suspect, Larry Mayfield Jr., 37, of Beaumont, is accused of filming intimate parts of women in public.

On June 8, 2023 around 6 p.m., an off-duty Beaumont Police officer working security at Walmart was notified that a man in the store took a photo under a woman's skirt.

Mayfield was then taken into custody. Special Crimes detectives responded and began investigating.

Mayfield was interviewed at the police station and placed under arrest the same night. He later bonded out.

Police continued to investigate and on June 13, 2023, a motion to revoke Mayfield's probation was issued.

After the warrant was issued, Special Crimes detectives and the Special Assignment Unit arrested Mayfield.

During the course of the investigation, Morrow says detectives discovered evidence of Mayfield having numerous victims.

In October of 2020, detectives filed two cases of invasive visual recording against Mayfield and he was eventually sentenced to five years of probation.

Police say Mayfield recently visited grocery stores, retail establishments and gas stations while recording intimate areas of women in public spaces.

While committing these crimes, he got extremely close to the victims and several victims noticed and spoke to him, according to police.

Anyone who may recognize Mayfield is encouraged to contact Special Crimes Detectives at 409-880-3840 so that additional victims can be identified.

From a Beaumont Police Department news release:

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

