JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Firefighters battling a blaze in Jefferson County also had to deal with oppressive heat.

They faced temperatures in the mid 90s while trying to put out a fire that erupted inside a barn full of ammunition and propane.

The fire began around 2:15 p.m. on Friday along the 1600 block of Yorkshire Drive.

There were no reported injuries, but the cause is still under investigation.

For roughly three hours, crews had to endure both heat from the flames and the sun.

Luckily, multiple agencies around the area were able to assist.

"Our fire had a combination of a lot of products in it; with gun powder, ammunition, gasoline, diesel , propane and welding accessories," said Jody Herrera, Assistant Chief for Jefferson County ESD #3. "It made the fire extremely hot for the guys to put out."

Extinguishing the fire was half the battle as the heat index was over 105 degrees.

Phillip Kibodeaux, Battalion Chief for Jefferson County ESD #3 said "It doesn't help that it's already hot outside, plus wearing 50-60 pounds of gear."

Kibodeaux was one of the firefighters who had take breaks throughout the afternoon.

Kibodeaux said "You're breaks last longer than the work you can provide, so you get about 10 minutes worth of work inside with temperatures inside being around the 300 degree range and even more at times during the incident."

Jefferson County ESD #3 received a lot of help with multiple agencies offering manpower and water.

Jefferson County ESD #1 and ESD #4, along with the Sour Lake Volunteer Fire Department assisted on scene, among others.

Two ambulances from Acadian played a big part as well.

"Those guys were taking care of them, making sure they're vitals were good, cooling them down in the air conditioning," said Hererra. "Without them doing our rehab, it really would've been a nightmare for us."

Firefighters used the shade to their advantage as well as staying hydrated.

Herrera said "The heat had a major influence on how we were fighting the fire because the guys were trying to go in and out."

Every one who helped put out the flames were volunteers, men and women willing to work no matter the temperature.

"It's about our community, it's us helping our own people," said Kibodeaux. "We know the people who we're responding to and it's taking pride and ownership in our own community."

Herrera tells 12News that the barn fire appears to be an accident.

He's glad nobody had to go to the hospital and everyone made it home.

