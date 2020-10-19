Biden signs destroyed at Rogers Park in Beaumont

Beaumont Police are investigating vandalism to Biden campaign signs. It is illegal to tamper with campaign signs in Texas.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after Biden campaign signs at a city park were damaged.

The Jefferson County Democratic Party said two of their Biden-Harris signs were burned and destroyed overnight Sunday.

The chairman of the party, Joseph Trahan, said in a news release that the suspects uploaded videos of them destroying the signs to Snapchat.

Trahan described the acts as "childish and unacceptable." He also said a police report has been filed.

In Texas, it is illegal to tamper with campaign signs, including defacing, vandalizing or removing a lawfully placed sign prior to an election without permission.

"My hope is that this is an learning experience for those individuals or anyone else regardless of the political affiliations," Trahan said.

The Jefferson County Republicans did not immediately respond to a request for comment.