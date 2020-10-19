x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Southeast Texas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Southeast Texas, Texas | 12NEWSNOW.com

Crime

Orange Police investigating shooting at James Zay Roberts Plaza apartments

Family members said a man was shot in the 600 block of Burton Avenue and taken to a hospital by private vehicle.

ORANGE, Texas — Orange Police are investigating after a shooting at an apartment complex. 

The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. at the James Zay Roberts Plaza apartments in the 600 block of Burton Avenue. 

Family members at the scene said a man was shot and taken to a hospital by private vehicle. 

His condition is not known as of 11 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18. 

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device 

Anyone with information about this or other crimes should contact Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).  You won't be asked your name and you may be eligible for a cash reward. You can also report the tip by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.  

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News Morning Rush Newsletter

Also on 12NewsNow.com...

Related Articles