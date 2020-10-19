Orange Police investigating shooting at James Zay Roberts Plaza apartments

Family members said a man was shot in the 600 block of Burton Avenue and taken to a hospital by private vehicle.

ORANGE, Texas — Orange Police are investigating after a shooting at an apartment complex.

The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. at the James Zay Roberts Plaza apartments in the 600 block of Burton Avenue.

Family members at the scene said a man was shot and taken to a hospital by private vehicle.

His condition is not known as of 11 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18.

