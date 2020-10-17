Suspect now in custody after man found shot, lying in field in Beaumont's North End

Murray Melvin Odom III, 45, turned himself into Beaumont Police Saturday afternoon and talked to detectives, Beaumont Police said.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The man wanted in connection with the death of another man found lying in a field in the North End neighborhood is in custody.

Murray Melvin Odom III, 45, turned himself into Beaumont Police Saturday afternoon and talked to detectives, Beaumont Police said in a Facebook post.

Beaumont Police had obtained a murder warrant for Odom after Beaumont EMS found a man lying unconscious in the 1600 block of Leight Street at 3:25 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, the department said in a news release.

56-year-old Melvin Savoy was pronounced dead at the scene by Jefferson County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Ben Collins, Sr., Beaumont Police said.

Collins confirmed Savoy had been shot and ordered an autopsy be performed.

