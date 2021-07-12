Beaumont Police now investigating March death of transgender woman found in Port Arthur canal as homicide

She was last known to be a transient and frequented the area of College and Fourth Street in Beaumont.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police have now taken over the investigation into the death of a transgender woman who was found in a Port Arthur Canal in March 2021.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: Above video is from March 2021.)

Police now believe Cordell Marquis Evans, 24, of Beaumont, who went by the name Aidelen, may have been killed in Beaumont.

Evans, who was last seen by family in February, was not reported missing until after her body was found in a canal in the 3700 block of Savannah Ave in Port Arthur.

She was last known to be a transient and frequented the area of College and Fourth Street in Beaumont according to Beaumont Police.

Beaumont Police ask that anyone who knew her call them at (409) 832-1234.

"This is heartbreaking, I don't care what nobody has to say. Nobody should have this. Nobody — no parent should have to go through this," Evans’ grandmother Lois Balka told 12News in March.

"It's hard, it's really hard. And the only thing you can do is look to God and ask him — he's the only one that really knows," Evans' grandfather Dexter Balka said at the time.



Port Arthur Police initially called Evans' death suspicious. The first autopsy was inconclusive. So, relatives requested a second autopsy.



"It's hard you go to sleep at night and you think about 'Lord please give us an answer, please give us an answer,’" Lois Balka said.



"I just hope and pray that we find out exactly what happened where we can have some closure," Dexter Balka said.



These grandparents knew their grandchild as Cordell. Other loved ones had embraced her identity as "Aidelen."

They wonder whether her identity was a factor was in her death.



"Cordell, I love you baby. Regardless of what you was, I still love you, and I wish you were here. Even though sometimes we didn't get along, I wish you were here with me. You will always be in my heart," Lois Balka said.

From a Beaumont Police Department news release...

