Beaumont man sentenced to 18 years in July 4th DWI wreck that killed 3-year-old boy in 2018

Orlando Morris, 33, was sentenced to 18 years for a 2018 DWI wreck that killed a 3-year-old boy. He was already on probation for family violence when it happened.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man was sentenced to 18 years Monday for a July 4, 2018 alleged drunk-driving wreck that killed a 3-year-old boy and injured a 2-year-old girl.

Orlando Morris, 33, appeared before Jefferson County Criminal District Judge John Stevens the morning of Jan. 25 via Zoom. He had pleaded guilty to manslaughter at an earlier court date before Monday's sentencing.

His 18-year-sentence was for intoxication manslaughter. The state dismissed an intoxication assault charge and the previous assault family violence charged as part of his plea agreement.

Morris was also ordered in court to pay at least $48,280 in medical bills for the 2-year-old who was injured, before any other civil proceedings seeking additional damages.

In court, Judge Stevens said Morris was already serving 10 years of probation for an assault family violence at the time of the accident. His defense attorney Chukwudi Egbuonu asked that his client be sentenced to probation.

Morris' probation officer said in court he did not think probation should be considered since Morris was already on probation when the fatal wreck happened. The officer also said Morris was on a "high risk" probation at the time, meaning there would be no tolerance for violating probation.

"I apologize to the family," Morris said in court. "I am deeply sorry. I did not mean for this to happen."

The regional crime lab found 0.132 grams in Morris' blood, and .08 grams is considered intoxication.

Morris was originally indicted on Nov. 7, 2018 for intoxication assault and second-degree felony intoxication manslaughter. His court docket records also show he is facing punishment for a 2016 charge of assault family violence.

Landon Slaughter, 3, was killed in the accident and Amari Slaughter, 2, was injured.

Witnesses told police that at about 9:45 p.m. July 4, 2018, a southbound Buick passenger car ran a stop sign and struck the side of a Nissan SUV headed west on Franklin Street at a intersection with Avenue E, Beaumont Police said.

The children were passengers in a 2017 Gray Nissan Pathfinder. Morris was driving a 1985 Pontiac sedan.

The force of the wreck left the SUV sitting off the roadway near a church.

Neither driver was injured according to the spokesperson who stressed the importance of obeying all traffic laws such as stopping at stop signs.

Morris originally refused transport from EMS, but he was later found to have internal injuries. He failed a field sobriety test. Investigators did a blood test at Baptist Hospital.