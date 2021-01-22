x
Southeast Texas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Southeast Texas, Texas | 12NEWSNOW.com

Southeast Texas leaders to discuss newly developed plan for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

An official press conference will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. with more information for the public.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Southeast Texas Vaccine Committee announced they have a newly developed COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan for those most vulnerable in our community.

Although the plan was submitted Friday, an official press conference will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. with more information for the public. 

Vaccines are currently being distributed only to the those in the phase 1A and phase 1B population.

Jefferson County officials released a few important reminders regarding COVID-19 vaccinations across Southeast Texas.

  • DO NOT show up to any vaccination sites until you have received a confirmed appointment time from the Public Health Department. No one will be served without an appointment.
  • Anyone who previously left their name on the waitlists needs to complete their registration on the following website: vaccine.beaumonttexas.gov
  • You can register at this time but scheduling will be done at a later time once vaccinations are available.

If you are unable to access the website, call centers have been established at 409-550-2536 for further assistance. 

This covers citizens in Hardin, Jefferson, Jasper, Newton, and Orange Counties. Call center assistance will be available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This number will be operational starting Monday, January 25.

From a Jefferson County news release...

The SETX Vaccine Committee has developed a distribution plan to vaccinate the most vulnerable population (currently vaccinations are for Phase 1A and 1B eligible populations) while efficiently using the state and local resources. Each county or Public Health Department has submitted the number of vaccinations they can administer each day by appointment only. The plan was submitted today.

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick, along with other elected officials, will hold a press conference on Monday, January 25th at 11:00 am to give the current status of the plan, the daily/weekly dissemination of information through the Southeast Texas Regional Emergency Operations Center and where we currently stand on vaccines.

