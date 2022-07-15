Funeral services held to honor life, legacy of beloved Jefferson County Deputy James Lee

Deputy Lee started his career in law enforcement with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in 1973.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMSHIRE, Texas — First responders, law enforcement agencies and family of a beloved Jefferson County deputy gathered on Friday to honor his life and legacy.

It was a sad day for Deputy James Lee’s family, friends and brothers in blue as they went to the First Baptist Church in Hamshire to attend his funeral. Services began at 11 a.m.

Deputy James Lee died Saturday, July 9, 2022 after he was hit by a speeding vehicle while moving his lawn. He was 71 when he died.

Deputy Lee started with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in 1973. Those who worked with Lee said he made a huge impact on his community during his time working as a sheriff's deputy in Jefferson County.

Deputy Lee was described as someone who enjoyed going to work to protect the Jefferson County community. He was tough but always showed compassion.

His abrupt death has changed the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office forever.

Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens told 12News Deputy Lee was also a Marine and had no upcoming plans of retiring from the sheriff's office.

Lee leaves behind his wife and son. His son James was set to start working at the sheriff's office in corrections on Friday, July 15, 2022.

Deputy Lee had been looking forward to his son's starting day for a while.

Those who knew Deputy Lee said his death will be felt by more than just the Southeast Texas community. His loss will be felt around the world.