Beaumont doctor indicted, accused of sexually assaulting patient

Dr. Michael Wesley Holmes faces a second degree felony offense of sexual assault.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a Beaumont doctor for sexual assault of a patient. Prosecutors said a patient went to see Dr. Michael Wesley Holmes, 70, on October 16, 2018 at Medical Plus on Phelan Blvd.

Holmes is accused of locking the door to an exam room and telling a patient to raise her shirt while on the exam table.

The victim said for about eight minutes, Holmes touched her private areas without consent. She said the doctor also put his mouth on her body.

According to prosecutors, the patient says she tried to leave the exam table after she told Holmes she was uncomfortable. The doctor pushed her back down and continued to assault her, according to the affidavit.

The victim later received a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner, where DNA swabs were taken from areas of her body.

The victim went back to Medical Plus to get paperwork on the next day, October 17, 2018, where she was advised by the staff to see Holmes in person.

When she saw the doctor in the exam room, Holmes allegedly sexually assaulted the woman again.

Authorities later conducted a search warrant for DNA cheek swabs from Holmes. Results from a Texas Department of Public Safety crime lab revealed a match between DNA swabs taken from an area of the victim’s body and the oral swabs from Holmes.

Holmes now faces a second degree felony offense of sexual assault.

12News checked records with the Texas Medical Board. As of March 31, Holmes’ physician license remains active.

