'It's worth it' : Beaumont councilman calling for cameras to be installed at Rogers Park after Wednesday shooting

"I live by the credo that, 'You should not live in fear, but you should make wise choices,'" Mike Getz said.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont City Councilman Mike Getz is calling for action to make the city safer after a shooting at Rogers Park left three people injured.

The shooting took place on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

“A few people decide to meet up at the park to have a fight, and one of them pulls out a gun and shoots three of the participants," Getz said in a Friday Facebook post. “One is shot in the foot. The others are shot in the leg."

Getz said even though none of the victims are cooperating with law enforcement, Beaumont Police know who the shooter is. He expects charges to be filed.

“This is not the norm for Rogers Park, but it is the norm for shooting victims in Beaumont and many other places,” Getz said.

While the councilman refuses to live in a constant state of fear, he is always aware of his surroundings and does believe in making conscious choices to keep himself safe.

Getz wants to make choices to keep the city safe as well. To him, the answer is simple.

"Cameras," Getz said. "I had to fight with the prior city manager to get cameras installed at the Hike and Bike trails, and he finally agreed to have them installed."

Getz said there has been a “tremendous drop” in car thefts at the trails since cameras were installed. He believes adding cameras at Rogers Park will act as a deterrent and assist police if any type of crime does occur.

“I am going to suggest that cameras be installed on a permanent basis at Rogers Park and would be agreeable to having cameras installed at any other park where we are having a problem,” Getz said. “The cost is small, and the benefit is large. It's worth it.”