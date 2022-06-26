4 Louisiana men arrested after catalytic converter theft at Chick-Fil-A in Baytown

The caller called from a Whataburger drive thru line.

BAYTOWN, Texas — Four men from Louisiana were arrested after a catalytic converter theft at Baytown restaurant.

It happened on Sunday, June 26, 2022. Chambers County deputies responded to a Chick-Fil-A located at State Highway 46 and Interstate 10 in Baytown shortly after 4 a.m., after receiving a call about a catalytic converter theft in progress.

The witness called from a Whataburger drive thru line. They were able to provide a description of the vehicle and the suspects.

Deputies got the scene shortly after the call came in but were unable to find the suspects or the vehicle.

A short time later, Chambers County dispatch received a call stating Baytown officers found the vehicle at a Valero at North Main and Interstate 10 in Harris County. Deputies went to the Valero and took four Louisiana men into custody, Victor Ledoux, Carl Guillory, Blake Thomas, and Jayme Pierre.

When deputies searched the vehicle they found Sawzalls, saw blades and two stolen catalytic converters. The converters were returned to the owners of Chick-Fil-A.

All four men were charged with "engaging in organized criminal activity" and taken to the Chambers County Jail.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

From a Chamber's County Sheriff's Office release:

On June 26, 2022 at approximately 4:00 a.m., Deputies responded to Chick-Fil-A located at State Highway 146 and Interstate 10 in Baytown, Chambers County, Texas in reference to an in progress catalytic converter theft.

The caller, who was in the Whataburger drive through line, witnessed the theft and was able to provide a vehicle and subject description as the suspects fled the area. Deputies arrived on scene shortly after but were unable to locate the suspect vehicle. Shortly after, Chambers County Dispatch was advised that units with the Baytown Police Department had located the suspect vehicle at the Valero at North Main and Interstate 10 in Harris County.

Deputies responded to the location and took custody of the four subjects who occupied the vehicle. The subjects were identified as Victor Ledoux of Arnaudville, Louisiana, Carl Guillory, Blake Thomas, and Jayme Pierre, all of Opelousas, Louisiana.

During a probable cause search of the suspect vehicle, Deputies located sawzalls, saw blades, and the two stolen catalytic converters which were returned to the owners of Chick-Fil-A. Following the course of the investigation, all four individuals were taken into custody on charges of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and transported to the Chambers County Jail.

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.