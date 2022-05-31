Vidor man commemorates Memorial Day with holiday-themed yard art

David Baker has a passion for painting and uses this passion to create yard art for all to enjoy.

VIDOR, Texas — A Vidor man is continuing his tradition of painting holiday-themed art on a grassy canvas to spread joy and cheer throughout Southeast Texas.

David Baker has a passion for painting and uses this passion to create yard art for all to enjoy. Baker's most recent painting commemorated Memorial Day, honoring those who sacrificed their lives for our freedoms.

Baker’s passion for painting began more than 40 years ago. Baker only took three art classes growing up, and aside from a drafting degree from Lamar University, he has not had any formal training for the paintings.

Baker has been painting football fields for years. He has painted athletic fields for at least seven Southeast Texas school districts and others in Louisiana.

Baker's first was a July 4 painting done in honor of his father’s birthday.

“I thought it'd be neat to do something for him for his birthday and also celebrate our country too at the same time,” Baker said in a previous interview with 12News.

Even though he only uses a few tools, Baker said he can sometimes finish a yard painting within two days. To him, it does not feel like work but a labor of love.

“Christmas, Halloween. I’ve done some for Easter, Veterans Day, Memorial Day,” Baker said. “Hopefully, it'll bring joy to a lot of different people that see it in all the different aspects. Whether it's out here, or through the football fields, or the different special things that I do.”