Port Arthur Police searching for 18-year-old accused of murder after man found fatally shot in car

A murder warrant has been issued for Dastacy Lawrence.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are searching for an 18-year-old who is accused of murder after a man was found shot to death in a vehicle.

Officials issued a murder warrant for Dastacy Lawrence. Lawrence is a suspect in the shooting death of Marcus Freeman, 34.

Freeman's body was found on Jan. 21, 2022.

(Editor's note: The above video is from a March 2 newscast.)

Police responded to the 3500 block of Normandy Avenue shortly after 3:30 p.m to check on a man in a vehicle. The vehicle was parked at the Normandy Apartments

Responding officers found Lawrence unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound in the vehicle. Freeman was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Marc DeRouen.

Deborah Freeman, Marcus Freeman's mother, said her son was likely shot and killed outside the complex on January 20 night, just hours before his 34th birthday. However, his body was not found until the next day.

The grieving mother said her son was the father of seven kids. Deborah Freeman said she believes a lack of evidence plays a large role in hindering police from solving major crimes.

Deborah Freeman said she wants the city to add new security measures at complexes around town, due to the number of major crimes that happen at apartments in Port Arthur.

Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie said while he supports Deborah Freeman's idea, the city can't enforce that security cameras be installed because the complexes are privately owned.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

From a Port Arthur Police Department release:

The Port Arthur Police Department is asking for your assistance in locating a murder suspect. A Murder Warrant has been issued for 18-year-old, Dastacy Lawrence, for the Murder of Marcus Freeman.

On January 21, 2022 at approximately 3:37pm, Port Arthur Police responded to 3500 Normandy Ave. at Normandy Apartments, in reference to checking on the welfare of a male subject in a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers discovered 34-year-old, Marcus Freeman, who was unresponsive. Marcus Freeman was pronounced deceased on scene by the Justice of the Peace, Marc Derouen.

If you have any information on Lawrence’s whereabouts, please call the Port Arthur Police Department or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 833-TIPS (8477), online at 833 TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS App. You WILL remain anonymous and MAY be eligible for a cash reward.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.