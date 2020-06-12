Tugboat Island playground demolished almost 25 years after construction in Port Neches Park

The beloved Tugboat Island playground was built from wood, which was deteriorating.

PORT NECHES, Texas — An iconic playground in Port Neches is reduced to rubble after the city decided renovations would not be cost effective back in September.

Port Neches City Council had a discussion about options for restoring Tugboat Island at a Sept. 17 meeting.

Port Neches city manager Andre Wimer told the council the results of a recent inspection report by Tugboat Island's original builder, Leather and Associates.

A resident contacted the city earlier in the year and expressed interest in organizing renovations efforts at the playground, but the inspection had to be completed first, Wimer said.

Although city staff maintained Tugboat Island regularly, the wooden structure still showed signs of aging, he said.

All of the wood would need to be replaced and would continue to deteriorate, according to the inspection report, he said.

Although all city parks were closed for several months earlier in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Leathers and Associates recommended not to reopen Tugboat Island in its current condition.

Wimer said there are three options to restoring Tugboat Island — minor renovations that would cost $160,000 to $350,000 and would extend the playground's life for two years, major renovations estimated at $350,000 to $580,000 lasting another 10 years or a complete replacement costing $650,000 to $1 million for another 30 years.

Tugboat Island was also damaged by Hurricane Laura, Port Neches Public Works Director Taylor Shelton said. He also said large scale volunteer efforts might be more difficult than back in the late 90s when the playground was first built.

Port Neches Mayor Glenn Johnson also said Tugboat Island has lasted 10 years longer than expected due to regular maintenance and hard work by Public Works employees. Johnson said his recommendation would be to tear down the structure.