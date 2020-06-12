Two dead after motorcycle, SUV collide on FM 105 in Orange County

The driver and passenger on a Honda motorcycle going southbound on FM 105 died when a 2012 Toyota SUV going northbound turned left in front of them, Texas DPS said.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Two people were killed after another car hit a motorcycle in Orange County Saturday night.

The accident happened around 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5 at the intersection of FM 105 and Lakeview Cutoff in Orange County, Texas DPS Sgt. Stephanie Davis said in a news release.

State troopers investigating the scene said a 2002 Honda motorcycle was going southbound on FM 105 when a 2012 Toyota SUV going northbound on FM 105 stopped to make a left turn, Davis said.

The driver of the SUV failed to yield and turned in front of the motorcycle. The motorcycle crashed into the SUV, trapping the driver of the motorcycle under the SUV and throwing the passenger off the bike.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 48-year-old man from Spurger, and the passenger, a 40-year-old woman from Lumberton, were both pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Hershel Stagner, Jr.

Their names will be released after their families have been notified, Davis said.

The driver of the Toyota, a 75-year-old woman from Vidor and her passenger were both taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, Davis said.

All lanes of FM 105 were closed, but have since reopened, Davis said.