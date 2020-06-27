Beaumont native, Shrek 2 director, Frozen story artist Kelly Asbury dies at 60

Kelly Asbury was the director for Shrek 2 and a story artist for Frozen and Toy Story as well as co-director for Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron.

BEAUMONT, Texas — An Oscar-nominated film animator and director who produced some of Disney and Dreamworks' biggest hits of the 90s and early 2000s died Friday.

Kelly Asbury was 60 years old.

He was born in Beaumont. He went to Lamar University for two years before he transferred to California Institute of the Arts in 1980, where he studied animation and film making.

Asbury was the director of the animated fils “Shrek 2,” “Gnomeo and Juliet” and “Ugly Dolls," according to an obituary on Legacy.com. He was a story artist for “Frozen” and “Toy Story.” He was also co-director for Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron.

