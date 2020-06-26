x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

Southeast Texas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Southeast Texas, Texas | 12NEWSNOW.com

coronavirus

Angry Florida woman coughs on another customer at Jacksonville store

WARNING: This video contains language and gestures that some may find offensive.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Heather Sprague said she was in St. Johns Town Center on Thursday when she began recording an irate customer who was having a tantrum and screaming at staff members in Pier 1. Sprague, a cancer patient, said the customer was with two children. The woman, when she noticed she was being recorded, walked up to Sprague and coughed on her. Sprague wrote in a now viral post on Facebook, "I’m off to find a COVID test, thanks Karen *cough, cough*." 

On Your Sides' Haley Harrison is continuing to follow this story and will have more on First Coast News at 6 p.m.

Post by heather.r.sprague.

RELATED: White House coronavirus task force holds first public briefing in nearly 2 months

RELATED: WATCH LIVE | Florida Gov. DeSantis to give COVID-19 update in Fort Myers

ALSO: 'You can't live here' | Black Bartram Springs apartment resident says property manager accosted her ordering to see ID