GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — A Southeast Texas couple is glad for the kindness of strangers after a man helped them find a lost engagement ring at the beach on Memorial Day.

In a Facebook post, Karen Bolmanskie said her husband Paul was 'metal detecting.' She says when the Bridge City couple saw him, they said they had been praying after losing the ring while playing volleyball in the water.

Bolmanskie's husband "searched and searched" for the ring and was able to locate it.

Her post goes on to say the "young man was so happy he proposed again."

