Fun photos and videos: Kids, pups enjoy the snow during winter storm

The ice quickly turned to snow for some and brought joy to several people in Southeast Texas, especially kids and pups!

EVADALE, Texas — Snow isn't something Southeast Texas is used to or sees very often. But when it does happen, we always find a way to enjoy it ... before it melts!

In the wee hours of Monday morning, a brutal winter storm slammed into the Beaumont area, bringing with it sleet, historic frigid temperatures and a couple of inches of snow!

And it didn't take long for Southeast Texans to take advantage of the rare event. We received hundreds of your photos -- from skiing down streets to trying to make an ice man!

Related Articles