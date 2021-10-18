'Long Island Medium' star Theresa Caputo brings a night of healing to Beaumont

Theresa Caputo spoke exclusively with 12News about what Southeast Texans can expect at her upcoming show at Ford Park arena Wednesday, Oct. 20.

BEAUMONT, Texas — "Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience" will make a stop at Ford Park arena Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Theresa Caputo, who is the star of the hit TLC show, Long Island Medium, will share personal stories about her life and explain how her gift works.

Caputo has been a practicing medium for over 20 years and says she’s had this ability since she was 4 years old.

She will deliver healing messages to audience members and give people comfort knowing that their loved ones who passed are still with them, just in a different way.

Although Caputo will be giving readings to various audience members throughout her show, the purchase of a ticket does not guarantee a reading.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. A mask is required to attend the event.

"People don't usually ask questions, the spirit does all the speaking, its the most amazing thing. They make me feel and sense things. I will literally just walk up to someone and start saying things that mean absolutely nothing to me, but life changing to the person the spirit has me speaking to,” she said.

Many people are skeptical about her talents, but she doesn't let that deter her from sharing her gift to the world.

“I don't care if people don't believe in what I do, this has nothing to do with me, this has to do with I want everyone to know and believe they're is truly more to life than here in the physical world, but more importantly that their loved ones are still with them, ” Caputo said.

For the 20 year anniversary of 9/11, Caputo helped reconnect individuals with their loved ones that died in the devastating attacks.

"We grieve the loss of our loved ones for the rest of our lives here in the physical world. The healing process is something completely different. That's something the the spirit gives us, they give us that permission to live life with happiness and joy, and to know they're still with us in a different way and for us to not feel guilty about that," Caputo said.