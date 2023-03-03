x
Corpus Christi postal worker says this porch pirate pup stole package from home

A postal worker in Corpus Christi said she dropped off a package, moved to another street, then noticed this dog running with something familiar in its mouth...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Maybe there was a bone in there?

This adorable porch pirate was caught stealing a package from a Corpus Christi neighborhood on Friday morning.

A postal worker in Corpus Christi told 3NEWS she dropped off a package at a home, moved to another street, then noticed this dog with something familiar in its mouth...

While we can't get enough of this cute criminal... we do hope the package was returned to its owner. 

