Vidor Police Department held swearing-in, promotional and retirement ceremony Monday

VIDOR, Texas — In a ceremony that Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll called the "full life cycle of an officer" the department said welcomed some, congratulated another and said goodbye to one of their own.

The ceremony took place at the Vidor City Hall located at 1365 North Main Street at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, October 17, 2022.

The Vidor Police Department celebrated the promotion of a new sergeant, the swearing-in of two new officers and the retirement of a brother-in-blue.

Ethan Mansfield was promoted to the rank of sergeant. Sgt. Mansfield got the promotion after nine years of service.

Officer Joshua Robison and Officer Josh Lockett were welcomed as the two newest members of the Vidor Police Department.

Vidor Police bid farewell to Officer Eric Meineke who is retiring after 13 years of service at the department. Including his service to the Vidor Police Department, Meineke served as an officer for 22 years.