Book sale benefits Beaumont Public Library System

The basement sale will feature novels, non-fiction, history, biographies, cookbooks, craft books and more.

BEAUMONT, Texas — If you're a book lover and want to add more titles to your shelves while supporting libraries in Beaumont you won't want to miss this sale.

The Friends of the Beaumont Public Library will be holding its book sale in November to benefit the city's libraries according to the group's president Elaine Wikstrom.

You'll be able to buy as many books as you can fit in a sack for only $2 and the group will provide the sack according to Wikstrom.

You will have to bring $2 in cash for your sack of books as checks, credit and debit cards won't be accepted.

The sale, in the basement of the main branch of the Beaumont Public Library, will feature novels, non-fiction, history, biographies, cookbooks, craft books and more on the second Saturday in November.

The Saturday, November 12, 2022, sale will be from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the library at 801 Pearl St in downtown Beaumont. That's right across the street from the Beaumont City Hall and the Civic Center.

If you want to shop early you can join the Friends of the Beaumont Public Library and shop during the members only sale from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Friday, November 11. Individual memberships are $10 and family memberships are $20.

The tables will be constantly restocked with an array of books that have been retired from the library or donated according to Wikstrom.

Proceeds from the book sale will support the Beaumont Library and its literacy, and educational programs as well as social events at library branches around the city.