The hunt was on | Multiple Easter-themed events took place across the Golden Triangle

Whether they were on the ground or in the air, Texans took part in multiple Easter weekend events.

JASPER, Texas — The holiday is not until Sunday, but the festivities began a day early. Many Easter-themed events took place around the Golden Triangle.

In Jasper, Saturday was the last day of the Magnolia Festival. Children and adults lined a parade route along South Margaret Avenue to watch floats go by.

After the parade, festival goers enjoyed carnival rides, food, live music and shopped at area businesses. One business in attendance was Cookie Co by Mia.

The company, owned by Mia Baker, is gaining business throughout Southeast Texas. Baker was raised in Kirbyville but said she never fails to return to her hometown.

“I have a lot of support here,” Baker said. “Like I said, it's probably about 90% of my customer base. So, you know, getting to see people and waving and having them help me sell out has been really, really good.”

Baker said she comes to the Magnolia Festival every year, and there has always been a great deal of support from the community

At the Beaumont Municipal Airport, pilots and community members had a day filled with excitement. Pilots hosted their first “Fly-In” of 2022.

The event has food trucks, antique cars, antique planes, rides and discounts on gas for pilots. The airport shared information on a flight simulator training device that will be available later in 2022.

Other event were not only fun but also educational.

An Easter egg hunt was held at the John Jay French Museum in Beaumont. The event was held to celebrate the holiday and foster help community members foster a connection to Beaumont's history.